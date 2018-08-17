Lane Johnson Says Patriots ‘Had More Fun’ Than At Super Bowl After 37-20 Win

FOXBORO, Mass — Lane Johnson certainly had a lot to say about the New England Patriots this week.

The Eagles offensive tackle said he hoped Pats fans would “raise hell” Thursday night at Gillette Stadium when Philadelphia and New England met for the first time since Super Bowl LII. Johnson essentially had been trash-talking the Patriots since his team’s championship win, most notably saying the Pats don’t have fun on the field.

But after the Eagles lost 37-20 on Thursday night, did his mind change?

“I guess (the Patriots had fun). It’s the preseason,” Johnson told reporters after the game. “There wasn’t really a fun meter out there. But I guess they had more fun (than at the Super Bowl) because they won.”

It certainly looked as if the team was having fun — between New England quarterback Tom Brady having a spectacular preseason debut, the defense collecting eight sacks and Ja’Whaun Bentley returning a Philly fumble 55 yards for a touchdown — there was no shortage of fun.

And as for the New England crowd?

“They were good. They were classy,” Johnson said. “I really have nothing to say. They were classy fans. Touché to them.”

Considering the two teams don’t meet again in the regular season, maybe now Johnson will tone down his trash talk and focus on the upcoming season ahead.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images