LeBron James Already Making Positive Impression On Lakers Teammates

LeBron James hasn’t played a game yet for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he’s already garnering the attention of his teammates.

In the limited time James has spent with members of the Purple and Gold, team guard Josh Hart didn’t shy away with how impressed he’s been with the 33-year-old.

After Hart witnessed the four-time MVP on the court in person, he took to Twitter to showcase his feelings about James.

This man is really different when it comes to playing basketball….crazy to watch — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 15, 2018

Sounds like the second-year guard is excited to get the season started with James. And why wouldn’t he be? Hart is coming off a strong rookie season with LA and with the addition of The King, he likely will only improve as a player.

And if he’s already taking notes about the way James plays basketball, we can assume he’ll continue to do so throughout the upcoming NBA season.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images