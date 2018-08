Meals on wheels just got a makeover.

Lexus is partnering with NESN and The Greater Boston Food Bank on the third annual Strike Out Hunger program in an effort to combat hunger in the greater Boston area. Lexus will donate $50 to The Greater Boston Food Bank every time a Red Sox pitcher strikes out the opposing teams hitter this season.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox details the latest donation by Lexus in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com