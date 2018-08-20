Mohamed Salah Among Three Finalists For UEFA Player Of The Year Award

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is on the three-man shortlist for UEFA’s 2017-18 Men’s Player of the Year award.

The Egyptian scored 10 goals in the UEFA Champions League proper last season to help the Reds reach the final in his debut season with the club.

Salah is up against Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo, who were part of the Real Madrid team that beat Liverpool in Kiev, for the prize.

The winner will be announced August 30 at the 2018-19 Champions League group stage draw. Salah also is in contention for Champions League Forward of the Season award.

Modrić. Ronaldo. Salah. 👌

Who deserves to be UEFA Men's Player of the Year 2017/18? 🤔 🗓️ #UEFAawards winners announced at the #UCLdraw, 30 August 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mLOo7bTTOz — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 20, 2018

Salah won last season’s England’s Players’ Player of the Year Award and the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year Award.

