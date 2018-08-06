Malcolm Butler Is Tired Of People Asking Him About Super Bowl Benching

No matter what happens the rest of his career, Malcolm Butler will get asked at every turn why he didn’t play in the Super Bowl.

And he sounds pretty fed up with that reality.

Bill Belichick’s infamous benching of Butler in Super Bowl LII — save for one special teams play — effectively ended the cornerback’s tenure with the New England Patriots, as he joined the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

Both parties have made pretty clear they’re ready to move past it, and Butler reiterated that as colorfully as ever in a recent interview with NFL.com.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me why I didn’t play in the Super Bowl and stuff like that,” Butler told Michael Silver. “Bar, restaurant, bathroom — it doesn’t even matter. They ask me why I didn’t play and say, ‘I’m sorry …’ I don’t want to hear that s—!

“It’s over with. I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for me — none of that. I’m gassed up and I’m ready to play.”

Can’t blame him for feeling that way.

Little remains known about the circumstances surrounding the 28-year-old’s benching, and until one side opens up at some point, we probably will continue to not know. Still, it’s understandable that Butler is over it and ready to turn the page, especially since he’s now part of a new franchise.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images