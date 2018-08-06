Malcolm Mitchell’s Patriots Legacy Will Be Defined By Unfulfilled Potential

He’s rarely mentioned among the likes of Tom Brady, James White, Julian Edelman and Dont’a Hightower, but you can make the argument that the New England Patriots do not win Super Bowl LI without Malcolm Mitchell.

Mitchell, then a rookie wide receiver who’d seen his playing time and production increase over the second half of the 2016 season, played a major role in the Patriots’ historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, catching five passes on five targets for 63 yards in the fourth quarter alone.

Nearly a third of Brady’s 196 passing yards in that final quarter came on throws to his youngest wideout, four of which went for first downs (including one on a pivotal third-and-11 with less than seven minutes remaining and New England trailing by 16).

That clutch performance down in Houston easily was the most important of Mitchell’s nascent NFL career — a stellar conclusion to one of the best seasons by a New England rookie receiver in the Brady/Bill Belichick era.

It also was his final game in Patriots uniform.

The Patriots on Monday released Mitchell, according to multiple reports, bringing to an end a tenure that will be remembered less for his Super Bowl heroics than for his unfulfilled potential.

Ultimately, a simple inability to stay on the field is what doomed Mitchell, who caught 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2016. The knee issues that plagued him during his college career at Georgia resurfaced, resulting in a lost 2017 season and continued questions over whether he’d ever be the same player again.

The Patriots’ decision to cut ties with Mitchell — whom they reportedly tried to trade last month — rather than place him back on injured reserve is clear proof they believe the answer to that question is “no.”

And really, that’s not surprising. It’s been 18 months since the 2016 fourth-round pick last played in a meaningful game and nearly a year since he suffered the injury that landed him on IR, sidelining him for all of last season. And after all this time, Mitchell still was not a full participant at training camp last week, splitting off from the team to run through conditioning drills on a side field, as he had since camp began.

The possibility remains that Mitchell, who turns 26 later this month, eventually will heal up and return to an NFL field. But it won’t be for the Patriots, who evidently had waited long enough.

