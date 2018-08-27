Manchester United Vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Tottenham will hope to reverse its recent struggles at Old Trafford when it takes on Manchester United in a Premier League showdown on Monday,

Spurs have not won or scored a goal in league play at Man United since 2014. Tottenham, however, is in fine form to begin the season with a 2-0-0 record, while United struggled last week in a surprising 3-2 loss to Brighton Hove and Albion.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham online.

When: Monday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports