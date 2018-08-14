Mark Wahlberg Considers Buying MLS’ Columbus Crew: ‘Something To Discuss’

Is Mark Wahlberg ready to enter the field of professional sports ownership?

The Boston-born actor told Columbus, Ohio, television station WTTE he’d consider buying Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew if the opportunity arose. Wahlberg cited his friendship with New England Patriots and New England Revolution owner Robert Kraft and watching 2018 FIFA World Cup as reasons for his soaring interest in the beautiful game.

Maybe @markwahlberg will #savethecrew! The actor shared interest in buying the team with @benwsyx6 while he was visiting his new #cbus car dealership. https://t.co/O2qpX2jQOj pic.twitter.com/2Zmv3wZB7L — WTTE FOX 28 (@fox28columbus) August 13, 2018

“Actually, you know what, I would,” Wahlberg said when asked if he’d consider buying the Crew. “My dear friend Bob Kraft has not only the New England Patriots, but he owns the New England Revolution as well. I have a bunch of people who are involved. I think that may be something we need to discuss.”

Anthony Precourt has owned the Crew since 2014 and hasn’t demonstrated a willingness to sell the franchise. In fact, he intends to uproot the Crew to Austin, Texas, in 2019 unless Columbus helps him build a new downtown stadium.

The #SaveTheCrew movement is in full swing, with fans in Columbus and beyond organizing to do what they can to keep the Crew in the city.

Tonight, Save The Crew unveiled our own vision for a stadium in downtown Columbus in order to show what's truly possible for a future home of our team. Learn more and download our complete stadium plan here: https://t.co/H5UHh0XiGA pic.twitter.com/PFhjJaZcyv — Save The Crew (@Save_The_Crew) August 6, 2018

Wahlberg probably won’t be their white knight, but stranger things have happened in sports.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images