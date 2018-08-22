Marlins Fans Give Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton Standing Ovation In Miami Return

Miami still has love for Giancarlo Stanton.

The New York Yankees right fielder received a rousing ovation from Miami Marlins fans Tuesday night at Marlins Park. The warm reception recognized him on his grand return to the city in which he called home for eight MLB seasons.

The Marlins started the love-fest in the first inning by played a video tribute to Stanton prior to his first at-bat, and the fans followed it with this heartfelt standing ovation.

Giancarlo Stanton receives a warm welcome in his return to Miami. pic.twitter.com/rvHLtmKdgZ — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 21, 2018

Stanton debuted with the Marlins in 2010 and went on to become one of baseball’s most feared sluggers. He was a four-time All-Star with the Marlins and won the National League MVP award in 2017 after hitting 59 home runs.

The Marlins traded Stanton to the Yankees in December in exchange for Starlin Castro and a handful of prospects.

Stanton blasted the Marlins as a “circus” in the aftemath of the trade, but any bad blood between the player, organization and fans seems to have receded.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images