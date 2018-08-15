Mason Rudolph Details Why Throwing Deflated Football Is Not An Advantage

During the New England Patriots’ “Deflategate” saga, much was made of the idea that it was beneficial for quarterback Tom Brady to throw an underinflated football and therefore gave New England an advantage in the 2014 AFC Championship Game.

But perhaps it’s not as beneficial as one might think.

Enter: Mason Rudolph.

During the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, it was found that one of the footballs used was “defective” and became flat during the third quarter. Rudolph was the quarterback who used the football that was described as a “marshmallow,” and the rookie QB wasn’t a fan of throwing a flat football.

“It would not have been an advantage,” Rudolph said, via CBS Sports. “Kind of a freak deal. I threw the ball down the sideline on a go route. It was like one of those footballs in your grandfather’s garage that sits for two years and is completely flat. Bad deal.”

Of course, throwing a flat football is quite different than tossing one that is a little underinflated. But based on Rudolph’s assessment of the situation, it would appear that throwing a deflated football would, in fact, be a hindrance to a quarterback.

Maybe it’s just a preference thing, though.

