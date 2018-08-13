Metta World Peace Has Simply Ludicrous Eastern Conference Final Prediction

There’s hot takes, then there’s the five-alarm fire Metta World Peace spewed out on Twitter on Monday evening.

Understandably, there is plenty of anticipation for the upcoming NBA season, particularly for fans of Eastern Conference teams since LeBron James is with a Western Conference side for the first time in his career.

Despite James’ departure, there still are some frontrunners to make noise out of the East, most notably the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. But World Pearce, formerly Ron Artest, decided to weigh in with a prediction of his own on the two teams that will meet in the conference final.

Strap in for this one.

@pacers will play the @nyknicks in the eastern conference finals this year — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) August 13, 2018

Good gravy.

The Pacers are far less an issue here. Indiana was a tough customer all last season and have plenty of talent in Myles Turner and Victor Oladipo, among others. They actually could be something of the threat.

But the Knicks? Woof.

Not only is New York an unmitigated disaster, but they won’t get Kristaps Porzingis, their one star, back until well into the season due to injury. It is very possible — and quite likely — the Knicks finish dead last in the conference.

But then again sports are wild, so that’s why they play the games.

With that caveat in mind, however, there is no way the Knicks even sniff the playoffs, never mind the conference final.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images