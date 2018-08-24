Mike Tomlin Weirdly Suggests People Are Spying On Steelers’ Practices

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are hearing footsteps, it appears.

The Steelers have erected a massive, two-story-high wall of black tarps surrounding the end zone of one of their practice fields in Pittsburgh, according to reporters on the scene. This obviously is a strange move to make during Week 3 of the preseason, so Tomlin was asked about the tarps Thursday during a press conference.

His response was even stranger.

“I’ll leave that somewhat mystical, man,” Tomlin said, via PennLive.com. “I’ll let you guys hypothesize about the origins of that and its use. And at some point we’ll address it directly. It’ll be the little 2018 side story.”

All right, then.

The obvious reason for installing a tarp wall would be to thwart unwanted observers trying to spy on the Steelers’ practices. There is an office building across the street with a clear view of the facility’s practice field, after all. Tomlin essentially admitted as much in his cryptic reply.

“You know how it is, man. This is interesting times, drones and so forth,” Tomlin said. “We’ll do what we’ve got to do to prepare and be ready to play — play on a level, fair, competitive playing field.”

Pittsburgh has a huge preseason showdown with the Titans on Saturday, but if Tennessee thinks it can infiltrate the Steelers’ facility with “drones and so forth,” it’s sorely mistaken. Nice work, Mike.

Tomlin’s club has a history of looking over its shoulder; the veteran head coach indirectly accused the New England Patriots of messing with Pittsburgh’s headsets after a 2015 game.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images