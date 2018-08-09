MLB Players’ Weekend 2018: Nicknames Red Sox Will Wear On Uniforms

Major League Baseball will hold a Players’ Weekend for the second consecutive year this season, which means the return of colorful, youth league-inspired uniforms featuring nicknames on the back.

Some nicknames are better than others, obviously, but the event is an excellent opportunity for MLB players to show off their personalities. And plenty of big leaguers really get creative.

The 2018 version of Players’ Weekend will take place from Friday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 26.

Some of the Boston Red Sox’s nicknames might look familiar based on last season’s inaugural Players’ Weekend, but there are a few changes and several new faces whose nicknames you might want to familiarize yourself with leading up to this season’s fun.

Here are the nicknames Red Sox players will wear on their backs, according to MLB.com:

Matt Barnes: “BARNACLES”

Andrew Benintendi: “BENNY”

Mookie Betts: “MOOKIE”

Xander Bogaerts: “BOGIE”

Jackie Bradley Jr.: “JBJ”

Dan Butler: “BUTLER”

Rafael Devers: “CARITA”

Nathan Eovaldi: “EVO”

Heath Hembree: “HEATER HERE”

Marco Hernandez: “MARKITO”

Brock Holt: “BROCKSTAR”

Brian Johnson: “BJ”

Joe Kelly: “JIMMY B”

Ian Kinsler: “BOOTSIE”

Craig Kimbrel: “DIRTY CRAIG”

Sandy Leon: “NOAH”

Austin Maddox: “MADD DAWG”

J.D. Martinez: “FLACO”

Mitch Moreland: “2 – BAGS”

Eduardo Nunez: “NUNIE”

Steve Pearce: “LATE LIGHTNING”

Dustin Pedroia: “PEDEY”

Drew Pomeranz: “BIG SMOOTH”

Rick Porcello: “VEINTIDÓS”

David Price: “SLIM DUNKIN”

Eduardo Rodriguez: “EL GUALO”

Chris Sale: “THE CONDUCTOR”

Carson Smith: “SMITTY”

Blake Swihart: “SWI”

Tyler Thornburg: “THORN”

Christian Vazquez: “COLO”

Hector Velazquez: “CABEZON”

Brandon Workman: “WORK”

Steven Wright: “KNUCKSIE”

Bogaerts is going with “Bogie” this year after rolling with “X” in 2017. And Sale is turning in his “Stickman” jersey for a top reading “The Conductor.” Perhaps the most notable tweak, however, is Price wearing “Slim Dunkin” one year after honoring his dog with “Astro’s Dad.”

What’s your favorite?

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images