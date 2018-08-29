MLB Rumors: Gio Gonzalez Among Pitchers Nationals Expect To Trade By Friday

Major League Baseball’s playoff contenders are keeping the Washington Nationals’ exit door ajar.

Nationals pitchers Gio Gonzalez and Ryan Madson are drawing trade interest, and the team is expected to trade at least one of them prior to Friday’s MLB waiver trade deadline, MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi reported Wednesday, citing sources. Gonzalez’s and Madson’s potential departures would follow those of

Matt Adams, Shawn Kelley, Brandon Kintzler and Daniel Murphy, whom the Nationals have traded in recent weeks.

Gonzalez, 32, will be a free agent after this season, and here’s why Morosi believes he’ll have at least six potential suitors.

“… (He) could fit with teams that have prominent starters on the disabled list, such as the Red Sox, Indians or Brewers,” Morosi writes. “He holds particular appeal to teams with head-to-head games against the Dodgers or Phillies — in the regular season or possibly the playoffs — because both teams rank in the bottom half of the Majors in OPS against left-handed pitchers.”

Madson, 38, returned from a short stint on the disabled list Monday, and the Nationals promptly put him

on waivers, according to the Washington Post’s Jorge Castillo.

The Nationals placed Ryan Madson on revocable waivers yesterday, per source. They had to wait until Madson came off the DL to put him on there. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) August 28, 2018

A source told Morosi teams have contacted the Nationals about Madson, 38. After all, most teams could use another capable arm for the stretch run and postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images