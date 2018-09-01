MLB Rumors: Indians Acquire Josh Donaldson In Trade With Blue Jays

The Josh Donaldson sweepstakes reportedly have come to an end.

The Toronto Blue Jays third baseman, who has played in just 36 games this season due to injury, is staying in the American League, as the Cleveland Indians acquired the slugger, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports.

Sources: Josh Donaldson has been told he's been traded to the Cleveland Indians. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 1, 2018

Before news of the trade broke, other reports pointed to either the New York Yankees or St. Louis Cardinals as possible destinations for Donaldson.

It’s certainly an interesting move for the Indians, as they were not expected to trade for the third baseman because they didn’t want to shift Jose Ramirez from the position. But the move does give the Tribe flexibility, as they can move Ramirez to second and shift Jason Kipnis to the outfield on some days.

Through his 36 games, Donaldson is batting .234 with five home runs and 16 RBIs.

