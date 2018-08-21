MLB Rumors: Nationals’ Bryce Harper Claimed On Waivers By Mystery Team

UPDATE (2:43 P.M. ET): Bryce Harper reportedly is staying with the Washington Nationals.

sources: waivers have expired on Bryce harper. he is staying with nats. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 21, 2018

UPDATE (2:30 P.M. ET): The Los Angeles Dodgers are the team that won the claim for Bryce Harper, according to 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen.

I'm told the Dodgers are the "mystery team" that claimed Bryce Harper on revocable waivers. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 21, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: At the very least, there’s a chance Bryce Harper gets dealt Tuesday.

The Washington Nationals elected to not trade the star outfielder before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. But Harper was placed on revocable waivers Friday, and since has been claimed by an unknown team, The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The team who won the claim on Harper reportedly was notified Sunday, and has until Tuesday afternoon to swing a deal with the Nationals. Washington has the right to pull Harper back off waivers.

Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy have been claimed on waivers. Don’t bet on deals just yet. https://t.co/SghvsKWsI7 — Post Sports (@PostSports) August 21, 2018

Harper isn’t the only Nats star who might be dealt, however.

Teammates Daniel Murphy, Matt Adams, Gio Gonzalez and Mark Reynolds also were placed on waivers, per Janes. Of the group, at least Murphy and Adams, in addition to Harper, have been claimed.

For those unaware, here’s how revocable waivers work:

— Any team can make a claim on a player.

— Teams in the same league as the player placed on waivers have the first cracks at winning the claim. So, National League clubs get first priority when an N.L. player hits waivers.

— The wire is ordered by teams’ positions in the standings in their league when a player hits waivers. The teams are ordered worst to first — hence why winning teams rarely claim great players.

— The worst team in the player’s league gets first crack, with the best team in the opposing league being slotted under the best team in the other league. In Harper’s case, the American League doormat Baltimore Orioles would be 16h in the order, behind the 15 N.L. clubs. The A.L.-leading Boston Red Sox would be last

— The San Diego Padres had the N.L.’s worst record entering play Friday, when Harper reportedly hit waivers. So, if the Padres submitted a claim, they would be the team who won the right to negotiate with the Nats.

— If a player goes unclaimed on — or “passes” — waivers, his team can trade him to any club.

— If the team that wins the claim can’t negotiate a trade for the player, that player’s team must pull him off waivers, and can’t place him back on waivers for the rest of the season.

— So, if this mystery team can’t pull off a deal for Harper by Tuesday afternoon, he’ll remain with the Nats for the rest of the season.

Got it?

At the end of the day, it’s tough to imagine the Nationals dealing Harper. But considering Washington’s place in the standings (6 1/2 games back of the second N.L. Wild Card spot entering Tuesday), as well as the potential Harper signs elsewhere in free agency this offseason, the Nationals might be wise to see if they can get something in return for the polarizing star.

In 122 games this season, the 25-year-old Harper is hitting .246 with 30 homers and 79 RBIs.

