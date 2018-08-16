Mookie Betts Has Great Advice For Kids Playing Baseball At Youth Level

Mookie Betts is one of the best players in Major League Baseball, so kids looking to someday carve out a career on the diamond might want to pay attention to the Boston Red Sox right fielder’s advice.

ESPN published a piece Thursday — before the start of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. — in which current major leaguers shared some of their memories from youth baseball. When asked what advice he’d give to kids playing baseball nowadays, Betts pointed to the importance of staying well-rounded when it comes to athletics.

Here’s Betts’ advice, per ESPN.com:

“Play all the sports. Don’t just play baseball. You’re kind of limiting yourself. You don’t really know what you’re going to end up doing, so I would advise to get into all sports and see how that treats you. I played multiple sports until I graduated: baseball, basketball, football. I played one year of soccer. I bowled. All that stuff. I stopped playing football at 14, and the only reason I stopped was because my mom said I was too small to keep playing. I really worked on basketball, though. I played way more basketball than I did baseball growing up. I loved basketball. I kind of wanted that to be my sport. But baseball is the sport I was the best at. It turned out all right.”

Wow. Betts only subtly mentioned bowling, and we all know how good he is on the lanes.

In any event, Betts’ advice makes a ton of sense. Although he’s obviously a very gifted athlete, he’s not the biggest or strongest guy around. And yet he continues to do amazing things at the big league level, in large because of his willingness to stay open-minded and active before ultimately focusing on a career that suits him best.

The Red Sox sure are glad he picked baseball. There’s no doubt about that.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images