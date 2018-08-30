Mookie Betts Reacts To Red Sox’s 11-Run Inning In Win Over Marlins

The seventh inning of Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins was kind to the Boston Red Sox, to say the least.

Heading into the frame down 4-3, Boston posted 11 (!) runs in the seventh and never looked back, cruising to a 14-6 victory at Fenway Park.

After the game, Mookie Betts, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, reacted to the wild inning, noting that hitting is contagious.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports