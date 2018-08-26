Multiple People Dead After Shooting At Jacksonville ‘Madden’ Tournament

UPDATE (4:52 p.m. ET): Details have emerged pertaining to the identity of the gunman responsible for the Jacksonville mass shooting, courtesy of the Los Angeles Times’ Matt Pearce.
ORIGINAL STORY:Tragedy struck the city of Jacksonville on Sunday.
A gunman opened fire at the Landing, a popular local mall/dining area that was hosting a Madden Championship Series tournament at its GLHF Game Bar. A suspect is dead and there are multiple other fatalities, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
It’s currently unknown whether the tournament was specifically targeted, but at least one participating gamer has reported gunshot-related injuries.
A twitch stream of the “Madden” tournament captured audio from the moment a gunman began shooting. At least 12 gunshots can be heard.
(You can click here to watch the video, but be warned: The audio is very disturbing.)
EA Sports, the developer of the “Madden” franchise, issued the following statement:
The situation in Jacksonville is ongoing, and local authorities are encouraging people hiding at the Landing to call 911. A SWAT team was deployed to search the area.
We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
Thumbnail photo via EA Sports
