NASCAR Fan Tries To Fight Kyle Busch After Eventful Bristol Night Race

Kyle Busch had an interesting night at Bristol Motor Speedway, to say the least.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 20th in Saturday’s wreck-filled Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, which was won by his brother, Kurt Busch. And after the race, Kyle got into a heated altercation with a fan while leaving the track — but we’ll get to that in a moment.

Busch’s wild night started on Lap 2, when he caused a massive 15-car pileup.

Kyle Busch CRASHES on Lap 2 at @BMSUpdates! We're underway at Bristol. Join us NOW on @NBCSN or stream here: https://t.co/WH8u0SbsMP pic.twitter.com/DuUUYQqlvz — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 18, 2018

Late in the race, Busch bumped Martin Truex Jr., who was running second at the time, causing the No. 78 to lose control and wreck out. Truex understandably was frustrated after the incident, and could be seen kicking his car on pit row.

Obviously, this hardly is the first time Busch has done something controversial during a race. Truex, however, shouldered some of the blame for what took place.

“Half (Kyle Busch’s) fault, half my fault for following the 14 (of Clint Bowyer) so long,” Truex said, via NBC Sports. “I should’ve knocked his butt out of the way because he held me up for 15-20 laps and I burnt my front tires off screwing with him — so just played too nice and got the crappy end of the stick.

“I didn’t think he was going to run into me,” Truex said.

Busch, who was on the other end of a controversial bump during July’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, owned up to his actions during a post-race interview.

"That's just me… and this team never giving up." From a Lap 2 crash all the way to Lap 500, it was quite a night for @KyleBusch. He talked about how he drove through the field, and his incident with Truex. pic.twitter.com/9aFTTDG2in — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 19, 2018

Considering how frustrating Saturday night was for the No. 18 team, Busch was in an upbeat mood after the race. Those good vibes didn’t last long, though.

While leaving the track, a NASCAR fan approached Busch, looking to fight. And “Rowdy” lived up to his nickname, going so far as to shove the fan.

(You can click here to watch a video of the altercation.)

(And you can click here to see photo of the scene, along with some additional context.)

Here’s another fan’s account of the incident:

Was lot more than that no one stepped in but his profile lady. Cops did nothing til she demanded. Dude was all tough til @KyleBusch stood up. @NASCAR fans are passionate but crap like that is uncalled for. If Kyle had punched him he would cry lawsuit. — sledgomatic (@Dickh70) August 19, 2018

The fan who confronted Busch was escorted away by police, according to RacingNews.co.

Does Busch occasionally invite hostility from fans? Of course, as his antics on and off the track can be childlike, at times. Still, there is a line between passionate and inappropriate, and too often fans cross that line — sometimes egregiously so.

