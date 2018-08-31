Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox Look To Extend Win Streak To Four Friday Night

It’s been a rough go of it for Nathan Eovaldi of late.

The right-hander has struggled in his last three starts, allowing 13 total runs (10 earned) over just 14 1/3 combined innings and hasn’t logged a win since Aug. 4.

Eovaldi will look to turn it around Friday night when the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox square off in Game 2 of their four-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field.

For a preview of the pitching matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports