Nathan Eovaldi Reveals What Pedro Martinez Taught Him During Side Session

Nathan Eovaldi has been struggling over his past three starts for the Boston Red Sox, but Pedro Martinez thought he saw something in the right-hander’s delivery that could help him turn it around.

The Red Sox legend stopped by Eovaldi’s side session at Fenway Park earlier this week to figure out what’s been plaguing him, and he might have found something toward the end of the session.

So what did Martinez notice?

We just talked a little bit about my landing foot,” Eovaldi told WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “I was landing on my heel and he said I should land on my toes a little more. It’s something I hadn’t done. Nobody had talked to me anything about my landing foot before. He just thinks it will help the ball spin a little bit more, keeping it down in the zone.

“By the time we figured it out it was already toward the end of my side. So we were kind of fighting with my time,” Eovaldi continued. “It’s just so different for me because I just I have always landed on my heel. It feels pretty good, but it’s always hard to take new things into a game.”

Eovaldi will take the mound for the first time since the session with Martinez on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Red Sox’s starters have been struggling of late, and with Chris Sale on the disabled list and David Price’s status for his next start uncertain, Boston hopes that Martinez has cured what ails the hard-throwing right-hander.

