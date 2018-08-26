Nathan Eovaldi Tasked With Helping Red Sox Avoid Being Swept By Rays

The Boston Red Sox have not been swept yet during the 2018 season, but they’ll need Nathan Eovaldi to shut down his old team if they are going to stay that way.

Boston has dropped the first two games of their weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays, falling 10-3 on Friday and 5-1 on Saturday.

Eovaldi, who the Red Sox acquired from the Rays in July, will get the start Sunday in the series finale at Tropicana Field. The right-hander was dominant in his first two starts in a Red Sox uniform but has been mediocre in the ensuing three outings.

Tampa Bay will counter with 2018 All-Star Blake Snell.

To see the preview of Sunday’s series finale, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images