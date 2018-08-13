NBA Releases Great Video Of Kyrie Irving’s Best Crossovers With Celtics Last Season

Kyrie Irving might have the best handles in the NBA, and Boston Celtics fans got a firsthand look at his silky smooth dribbling last season — his first campaign with the C’s.

Unfortunately for Irving and the Celtics, the All-Star point guard was shut down in April and missed the entire 2018 playoffs after undergoing knee surgery.

Irving is expected to be healthy and ready to go for training camp next month, and his return is one of many reasons why optimism for the Celtics going into the 2018-19 campaign is incredibly high.

Last week the NBA released a video of Irving’s best crossovers from last season. It’s sure to get C’s fans even more pumped for the upcoming season.

Check it out below.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images