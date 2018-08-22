NBA Rumor: Manu Ginobili Considers Retiring After 16 Years With Spurs

Have NBA fans seen the last of Man Ginobili’s left-handed greatness?

The San Antonio Spurs forward is considering retiring this offseason after 16 campaigns with the franchise, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday, citing NBA sources. Ginobili reportedly will meet with with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich in the coming days to discuss his and the team’s plans.

Ginobili, 41, has one year remaining on his contract, under which he’d earn $2.5 million this season. He played an average of 20 minutes last season, scoring 8.9 points per contest, and those numbers likely will decline if he returns in 2018-19.

Ginobili was the last remaining member of the Spurs’ legendary big three, which also includes the retired Tim Duncan and recently departed Tony Parker. The trio headlined the most glorious era in Spurs history, won four NBA championships together, and each is all but certain to enter the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in the coming years.

