NBA Rumors: Clippers To Be ‘Aggressive Suitors’ For Kawhi Leonard As Free Agent

Kawhi Leonard has a new team in the Toronto Raptors, but rumors surrounding the recently traded superstar’s future don’t appear to be dying down anytime soon.

Leonard can become an unrestricted NBA free agent next summer, and if he hits the open market, you can expect many teams to try to land him. One of those teams likely will be the Clippers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Before the Toronto Raptors traded with San Antonio for Leonard in July, the Clippers tried to acquire him and plan to be aggressive suitors for Leonard in 2019 free agency,” Wojnarowski wrote Monday. “Leonard is primarily interested in signing with the Lakers or Clippers in July, league sources tell ESPN.”

The Clippers have undergone a transition over the last year and a half. Each member of their star trio, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan has either been traded or left in free agency since last summer.

Getting Leonard in free agency certainly would accelerate Los Angeles’ rebuild, while also throwing a wrench into the Lakers’ plans for the future. The Lakers have been linked to many rumors involving Leonard, both before and after the Purple and Gold signed LeBron James in free agency last month.

Leonard was born in Los Angeles and played college basketball at San Diego State, so it wouldn’t be a shock if he took his talents to Southern California next summer.

