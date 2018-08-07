NBA Rumors: Here’s Why Carmelo Anthony Hasn’t Signed With Rockets Yet

It’s a near-guarantee that Carmelo Anthony is going to sign with the Houston Rockets.

Most every credible NBA Insider has indicated such, noting that Melo’s buyout from the Atlanta Hawks following his trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder was with the intent of him joining forces with James Harden and Chris Paul in Space City. Heck, even Anthony himself has noted he thinks he’ll end up in Houston.

So why hasn’t it happened?

The trade from the Thunder took place July 19, and by the end of the month he was finalizing his buyout from the Hawks. But since then there’s been no rumors of a contract coming close to being finalized.

Well, it appears we know the cause of that. New York Times NBA Insider Marc Stein was asked what the deal was with the 34-year-old, and his answer certainly explains the holdup.

Carmelo Anthony is still very much signing with Houston, as league sources have indicated since July 23, but Melo has been part of the @TheNBPA’s traveling party on the #NBAAfrica trip since clearing waivers last week https://t.co/vcUIrR7aBq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 6, 2018

Ah, that makes sense.

Though the 10-time All-Star had his statistically worst NBA season last campaign with the Thunder, he proved he still can be a valuable player. He averaged 16.2 points with 5.8 rebounds over 32.1 minutes per game.

And though bringing Anthony into the fold will add yet another ball-dominant player to the Rockets, they were just one game away from reaching the NBA Finals last season and certainly could benefit from another veteran scorer.

