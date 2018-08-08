NBA Rumors: Latest 2018-19 Schedule News For Opening Week, Christmas, MLK Day

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NBA will be releasing its 2018-19 schedule for opening week, Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, but several of those games already have leaked.

The rest of the 2018-19 NBA regular-season schedule should be released later in the week.

Here’s a list of the games rumored to be scheduled for opening week, Christmas Day and the MLK holiday. Check back at 2 p.m. for the full, official list.

Opening Week

Oct. 16: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET on TNT; Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden Warriors at 10:30 p.m. on TNT (via USA Today’s Sam Amick)

Oct. 18: Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers (via The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor)

Christmas Day

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks at noon on ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets at 3 p.m. on ABC

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics at 5:30 p.m. on ABC

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. on ABC

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

(via ESPN, first reported by New York Times)