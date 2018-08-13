NBA Rumors: Rockets’ New Signing Carmelo Anthony To Come Off Bench

Carmelo Anthony literally laughed at the idea of him coming off the bench before last season, his first campaign with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After being traded to the Atlanta Hawks, then bought out and now agreeing to sign with the Houston Rockets as an unrestricted free agent, it appears ‘Melo has changed his tune.

“The Rockets are expected to bring Anthony off the bench this season, signing him after winning an NBA-best 65 regular-season games and pushing the Golden State Warriors to a seven-game series in the Western Conference finals,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote Monday.

It’s certainly possible Anthony could start some games this season, especially after the Rockets lost two players at the same position — Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute — in free agency this summer.

But bringing Anthony and his offensive firepower off the bench could benefit Houston quite a bit. Even at age 34, ‘Melo remains a quality scorer. He averaged 16.2 points per game as a third option in OKC last season.

Anthony and Eric Gordon could anchor one of the better bench units in the league. And let’s be honest, last season’s playoffs was further proof Chris Paul must play fewer minutes (and maybe fewer games, too), so giving the bench a lot of run should help keep the team’s veterans fresh after a lengthy 2018 playoff run.

