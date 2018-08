Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jerry Remy has been diagnosed once again with cancer.

At this time, Jerry’s focus is on his medical treatment. The thoughts and prayers of all of us at NESN and the Red Sox are with Jerry and his family during this difficult time.

Fans, fellow media members and others in the extended NESN and Red Sox families offered their reactions on social media.

Statement from NESN: “Jerry Remy has been diagnosed once again with cancer. At this time, Jerry’s focus is on his medical treatment. The thoughts and prayers of all of us at NESN and the Red Sox are with Jerry and his family during this difficult time." Heartbreaking. — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) August 7, 2018

Oh no………I'm sorry to hear this. Get well soon, Jerry. @NESN https://t.co/CWphMh3fPd — Charlie Ricker (@ByCharlieRicker) August 7, 2018

Stay strong RemDawg. Fight again. @Jerry_Remy — Matthew Lebeau (@Matt_Lebeau15) August 7, 2018

Tough news: Jerry Remy has cancer again. — Nick Cafardo (@nickcafardo) August 7, 2018

NESN announces Jerry Remy is facing another bout with cancer. Prayers and strength to him and his family. #RedSox — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) August 7, 2018

My heart breaks for Jerry Remy 💔 Nothing but positive vibes to him and his family during this difficult time. He’s beaten cancer so many times before this. Man, life can be so unfair sometimes. — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) August 7, 2018

#BREAKING @NESN has just announced that @RedSox announcer @Jerry_Remy has been diagnosed with cancer yet again. The man has been an absolute marvel in the booth during this magical season. Beyond devastating. — Laurel J. Sweet (@Laurel_Sweet) August 7, 2018

Jerry @Jerry_Remy, I know you will beat this ugly disease just like you have every time! Thoughts and prayers 🙏🏼 with you and your family. Everyone in #Boston & #NewEngland are with you! @NESN https://t.co/JDelysqln8 — Marc James (@marcjames) August 7, 2018