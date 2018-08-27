New Patriots Running Back Excited To Audition In Final Preseason Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots signed three new players three days before their fourth and final preseason game against the New York Giants. To just call them longshots to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster would be an overstatement.

But among running backs Kenneth Farrow and Khalfani Muhammad and wide receiver K.J. Maye, Farrow is the most intriguing of the bunch. Farrow played 13 games and started two with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2016. He carried the ball 60 times for 192 yards and caught 13 of 16 targets for 70 yards.

Farrow played through a broken shoulder blade until being placed on injured reserve before Week 17 of the 2016 season. Last preseason, Farrow suffered an ankle injury that required surgery to his syndesmosis. He spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve and was released in April after being physically cleared by the Chargers.

Farrow’s first call for a workout came from the Patriots. It went well Monday morning, and he signed with the team in time for practice in the afternoon.

“Excited to be here and super glad to get another opportunity,” Farrow said.

Farrow joins a crowded running back room that is dealing with various injuries. Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel haven’t played in the preseason because of knee injuries, and Jeremy Hill appeared to get banged up in the Patriots’ third preseason game. So, Farrow, Muhammad, rookie Ralph Webb and veterans Brandon Bolden and Mike Gillislee could see a lot of work in the Patriots’ fourth and final preseason game Thursday night against the New York Giants.

“Any time you get to go out on the field and get some more film is an opportunity,” Farrow said. “Especially after missing a whole year last year with an ankle, this is just an opportunity to get more film out there and show people I can play. My whole rookie year was kind of banged up too. It’s been a rough little ride, but feeling the healthiest I’ve ever felt. I’m excited.”

Farrow played at the University of Houston and was co-captains with Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts, who was excited to reunite with his college buddy. They spent time chatting in the Patriots’ locker room Monday afternoon.

Farrow rushed for 2,980 yards on 560 carries with 34 touchdowns in four seasons with the Cougars. He also caught 74 passes for 546 yards with three touchdowns at Houston.

