NFL Insider Believes Eric Decker Could Be Most Underrated Signing Of Offseason

The New England Patriots were in need wide receiver depth, so they went out an signed veteran wideout Eric Decker last week.

With Julian Edelman being suspended for the first four games of the season and Malcolm Mitchell’s time in New England coming to an end, Decker could play a pivotal role early in the season for the Patriots. While there’s no guarantee the 31-year-old Decker will make the roster, one NFL insider thinks he has the potential to be the most underrated signing of the offseason.

“Decker put up big numbers with Peyton Manning as his quarterback,” ESPN’s Mike Sando writes. “He’s not the same player now as he was then, but signing on with Tom Brady gives him a chance to revive his career at age 31.”

Other players making the cut in ESPN’s preseason roundtable included: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace, Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey, Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron, New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Preston Brown and Cleveland Browns cornerbacks T.J. Carrie and E.J. Gaines.

