NFL Odds: Patriots Small Underdogs In Matchup Vs. Panthers On Friday

The New England Patriots will be looking to remain undefeated in NFL preseason action when they hit the gridiron against the Carolina Panthers on Friday as small 1-point underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England gained a measure of revenge for its crushing 41-33 loss to Philadelphia in Super Bowl LII, topping the Eagles 37-20 last week as 4-point home chalk. However, New England has produced mixed results in preseason NFL wagering away from Gillette Stadium, going a meager 4-5 straight up in its past nine ahead of Friday night’s Patriots vs. Panthers betting matchup at Bank of America Stadium.

The Patriots, though, have bucked their middling August trends in recent preseason visits to Carolina, going undefeated SU in three straight road dates with the Panthers since 2007. The team posted a narrow 19-17 victory in their last midsummer trip to Charlotte two years ago, picking up the outright win as 3-point underdogs, and continuing the low scoring that has become the hallmark of preseason matchups between these two teams.

Total points scored have not exceeded 37 in the past seven August meetings between the two teams. That has produced consistent payouts for bettors taking the UNDER on the NFL totals, which has prevailed in each of their past four clashes, and six of seven overall, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is likely to see action in Carolina after a solid 172-yard, two-touchdown performance in last week’s matchup with the Eagles. However, the 41-year-old reigning NFL MVP has struggled when facing the Panthers in the regular season, leading New England to victory in just two of five all-time meetings, including a 33-30 loss as 9-point home chalk in Week 4 of the 2017 NFL campaign.

The Panthers also have opened their NFL preseason schedule with a pair of wins, both SU and against the spread, including a 27-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins as 3-point home favorites last Friday night.

Carolina emerged as a force in the second half of last season, storming to victory in seven of its final nine scheduled contests, while going 6-3 ATS, to finish the campaign with an 11-5 record and earn a postseason berth after a one-year absence from the NFL playoffs.

Cam Newton connected on nine of 12 passes against the Dolphins, resulting in one touchdown and an interception in his second abbreviated appearance of the summer, and will be heavily relied on this season by a Panthers squad that trails as a +290 wager to finish atop the NFC South standings, and a distant +3500 bet on the Super Bowl 53 odds.

