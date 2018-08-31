NFL Rumors: Aaron Donald, Rams Agree To Record-Breaking Contract

Khalil Mack and the Oakland Raiders might want to pay attention because another defensive stud just landed a huge deal with his current team.

The Los Angeles Rams announced Friday defensive end Aaron Donald has agreed to a six-year contract extension that will keep him in L.A. through the 2024 season.

The deal is worth $135 million, including $87 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, making it the richest contract for a defensive player in NFL history.

Long time coming: Rams and Aaron Donald finalizing a record 6-year, $135 million, including $87 million guaranteed, per source. Richest defensive deal in NFL history. Donald now tied to LA for next seven years. And he will be ready for Monday night opener vs. Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2018

Even with the record-breaking deal, Aaron Donald’s salary-cap number for the 2018 season rises from $6.892 million to $8.892 million. Rams get their man without suffocating impact to their salary cap this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2018

All in same week: Aaron Donald became highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Aaron Rodgers became highest-paid player in NFL history. And OBJ became highest-paid WR in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2018

This marks the end of a holdout for Donald, who was named the 2017 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year after matching his career-high with 11 sacks in 14 games and earning his fourth Pro Bowl selection in as many seasons. The 27-year-old is expected to play Sept. 10 in the Rams’ season opener against the Raiders, according to Schefter.

Donald, the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, had been entering the final season of his rookie contract, which is the same situation Mack — the 2016 AP Defensive Player of the Year — finds himself in with Oakland.

Mack, the fifth overall pick in 2014, has been the subject of trade rumors recently amid his own contract impasse. It’ll be interesting to see whether the issue can be resolved, perhaps using Donald’s contract as a basis off which to work, or if the Raiders will trade Mack, a two-time Pro Bowler who has registered 36.5 sacks over the last three seasons.

