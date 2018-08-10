NFL Rumors: Harvey Langi To Miss 4-5 Weeks With Internal Laceration

Harvey Langi’s return to game action will be put on hold.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the New England Patriots linebacker reportedly suffered an internal laceration in practice that will potentially sideline him for over a month.

Harvey Langi took a hit to the side in practice that resulted in an internal laceration, according to a source. Due to a concern with his kidney, Langi isn’t expected to be cleared to return for at least 4-5 weeks. Brutal blow for the edge rusher off to a good start in camp. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 10, 2018

Langi only has suited up for the Patriots in one game since the team signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Mere weeks after his NFL regular-season debut on Sep. 17 of last year, Langi and his wife were rear-ended at a stop light and sustained serious injuries, which resulted in the 25-year-old being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Langi had been a full participant in Patriots practices up until this week and previously had vocalized his excitement about playing in 2018. But now, it looks like his season debut will have to wait.