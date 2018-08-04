NFL Rumors: Here’s Why Sony Michel Missed Last Three Patriots Practices

Details emerged Saturday on the nature of Sony Michel’s injury.

The New England Patriots rookie running back, who missed his third consecutive practice Saturday, is dealing with a “minor knee issue,” a source told Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Michel, whom the Patriots selected 31st overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, left Wednesday’s practice early and has not been seen since. His injury initially “concerned” the team, per Howe’s report.

It remains unclear when Michel will be healthy enough to return to practice and whether he will play in New England’s preseason opener next Thursday against the Washington Redskins.

Before the draft, former Patriots executive Michael Lombardi, now of The Ringer, reported Michel had a bone-on-bone condition in his knee. That ailment was never confirmed, and Michel refuted Lombardi’s report after New England selected him.

Michel played in all 14 games for Georgia last season, carrying the ball 156 times for 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Image