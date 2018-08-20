NFL Rumors: Jets’ Teddy Bridgewater Drawing Interest From ‘At Least’ Two Teams

The New York Jets appear to have found their franchise quarterback — and his name isn’t Teddy Bridgewater.

At least two NFL teams have “expressed interest” in trading for Bridgewater, whom New York reportedly is willing to deal “at the right price,” Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Monday.

A Bridgewater trade would make sense for the Jets, who took highly-touted USC product Sam Darnold third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. If New York rolls with Darnold — who’s garnering significant praise this preseason — it would make Bridgewater expendable.

The former Minnesota Vikings quarterback could net a decent return for the Jets, too; he’s played well through two preseason games and appears fully healthy after missing all but one game over the last two seasons due to an ACL injury.

Put another way: The Jets are hoping they can get a “fair offer to create a win-win for the player and team,” according to Mehta.

So, which teams are good landing spots for Bridgewater? Mehta rules out the New England Patriots — “The odds … of the Jets trading Bridgewater to Bill Belichick’s Evil Empire are about as realistic as the NFL abolishing the new helmet rule,” he writes — but notes the Denver Broncos as a team to watch. Case Keenum, Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly represent a pretty underwhelming QB trio in Denver, so Bridgewater certainly could improve that group.

