NFL Rumors: Patriots Bring Cornerback Bashaud Breeland In For Workout

The New England Patriots could be looking to upgrade their secondary ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

Veteran free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Tuesday worked out for the Patriots, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Breeland, who spent the last four seasons with the Washington Redskins, has had an eventful offseason. He signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Carolina Panthers just days into free agency in March but failed his physical, voiding the deal.

Per reports at the time, Breeland’s injury was an infection that developed after he cut his foot during a trip to the Dominican Republic in January. Rapoport reported it would take “months” to heal, and the 26-year-old has remained unsigned.

Injuries otherwise have not been an issue for Breeland, who has missed just four games since entering the league as a fourth-round draft pick in 2014. He played 15 games for Washington last season, ranking third on the team in defensive snaps played (78 percent) and fifth in the NFL with 19 pass breakups.

Breeland has broken up at least 11 passes in each of his four his NFL seasons to go along with eight career interceptions. He’s also been a starter throughout his career, coming off the bench in just two of his 60 NFL appearances.

The Patriots are in the process of replacing former starting cornerback Malcolm Butler, who signed with the Tennessee Titans this offseason. Eric Rowe has seen the bulk of snaps opposite sure-thing starter Stephon Gilmore thus far in training camp, but newcomer Jason McCourty should is another contender for that spot.

Duke Dawson, Ryan Lewis, J.C. Jackson, Cyrus Jones, Jonathan Jones and Jomal Wiltz also are battling for playing time and roster spots.

