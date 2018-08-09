NFL Rumors: Patriots To Adjust Tom Brady’s Contract, Add Incentives

One New England Patriots star reportedly is restructuring his contract, but it might not be the one you think.

Quarterback Tom Brady is expected to have his contract adjusted to add “a variety of performance-based incentives to bring him closer to market,” according to a report Thursday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Others later confirmed Schefter’s report.

This reworked deal is expected to be completed by Friday, per Schefter’s source.

Brady, who earned NFL MVP honors at age 40 last season and set multiple passing records in Super Bowl LII, was scheduled to make $15 million this season — $14 million in base salary and another $1 million in the form of a roster bonus. That number is tied for 20th among active quarterbacks, according to Spotrac.

The terms of his new contract reportedly will allow the 41-year-old QB to earn an additional $5 million in 2018 for a maximum of $20 million. That would be tied for 10th in the league with Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles — still a major bargain for New England.

Brady is under contract through the 2019 season.

The Patriots reached a similar agreement with All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski last summer, adding several performance benchmarks that raised his total earning potential from $5.25 million to $10.75 million. Gronkowski satisfied each incentive to secure the largest possible payout.

Another Gronkowski restructure reportedly has been in the works for months, but the sides have yet to reach a deal. The 29-year-old is set to make $8 million in salary this season, plus another $750,000 in roster bonuses.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images