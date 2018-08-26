NFL Rumors: Patriots Releasing Eddie Pleasant Well Before Cutdown Date

The New England Patriots are at least being nice as they reportedly cut a veteran defender.

The Patriots are releasing safety Eddie Pleasant, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates on Sunday. Pleasant, who spent six seasons with the Houston Texans, was signed days before training camp. He played just five snaps Friday in the Patriots’ third preseason game.

Releasing Pleasant now gives him a head start on finding a new team in free agency. Mass roster cuts will be made Saturday, Sept. 1 as teams must trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players.

Pleasant’s release increases the chances Jordan Richards makes the Patriots’ 53-man roster behind fellow safeties Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon and Nate Ebner. Richards is competing for a spot with Damarius Travis and cornerback Jason McCourty, who played safety in Friday’s preseason game.

The Patriots had 88 players on their 90-man roster entering Sunday. After cutting Pleasant and losing wide receiver Eric Decker to retirement, they’re down to 86 players. Another roster spot will open up when the Patriots place offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve. They’ll have to cut 32 players by Saturday at 4 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images