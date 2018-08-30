NFL Rumors: Patriots Tight End Dwayne Allen Agrees To Pay Cut

The New England Patriots gave one tight end a raise Thursday. They’ll reportedly reduce the salary of another.

The Patriots and tight end Dwayne Allen, who was due $4.5 million and a $5 million cap hit this season, “agreed to reworked contract,” a source told ESPN’s Field Yates. Yates added Allen’s compensation will be lowered, and his cap hit will be lowered.

The Patriots added $4.3 million in bonuses and incentives to tight end Rob Gronkowski’s contract.

Both Gronkowski and Allen are clients of agent Drew Rosenhaus. Allen’s reworked contract indicates he’s a lock to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster. He won’t play Thursday night against the New York Giants.

Allen caught just 10 passes for 86 yards with one touchdown last season, his first with the Patriots.

