NFL Rumors: Patriots Trading Jordan Richards To Falcons For Draft Pick

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Jordan Richards era in New England has come to a disappointing end.

The Patriots on Friday agreed to trade the safety to the Atlanta Falcons, The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride reported. New England is getting a conditional seventh-round draft pick back, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reports the draft pick is a 2020 selection.

There were high hopes for Richards when the Patriots took him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Stanford. Richards appeared in 14 games in his first season and eventually became part of New England’s secondary rotation, but he never lived up to the expectations that come with being drafted in the second round.

That was especially evident in Super Bowl LII. Richards was exposed in the midst of the Malcolm Butler benching, and he missed a would-be tackle on Corey Clement’s 55-yard touchdown. The Eagles targeted Richards three times in that game, completing all three passes for 81 yards.