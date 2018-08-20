NFL Rumors: Seahawks Tried Trading For Colts QB Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett played a key role in ensuring the Indianapolis Colts weren’t an abject failure last season, and the Seattle Seahawks appear to have noticed.

According to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, the Seahawks reportedly offered a second-round pick for the Colts’ 24-year-old quarterback, which Indy declined.

“Our league source said the Seahawks recently offered a second-round pick for Brissett, who was coached last year in Indianapolis by current Seahawks quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer, but the Colts passed,” Volin wrote. “This jibes with owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments, that the Colts wouldn’t even trade Brissett for a first-round pick.”

Of course, holding on to Brissett makes heaps of sense for the Colts, who went 4-12 last season. After acquiring him this time last year from the New England Patriots in exchange for wideout Phillip Dorsett, Brissett found himself going from third-stringer to starter, playing in all 16 games for the Colts and starting 15.

Brissett played purely because Andrew Luck missed all of last season due to injury. And though Luck is taking part in training camp, it would be absolute lunacy for the Colts to roll the dice and completely rid themselves of a competent backup in Brissett.

As for the Seahawks, they may be trying to lay the groundwork in case Russell Wilson skips town. He has an opt-out in his contract after this season, and given the haul other quarterbacks — many of them vastly inferior to Wilson — commanded this offseason, it would be understandable for him to want to test the market. Even if he were to stick with his current contract, he’d become an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season.

All of this is to say you can’t blame the Seahawks for kicking the tires, but you have to think the Colts put the kibosh on that call from Seattle pretty darn quick.

