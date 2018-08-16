NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Expected To See Heavy Workload Vs. Eagles

New England Patriots fans in attendance Thursday night at Gillette Stadium should see a whole lot of Tom Brady.

The 41-year-old quarterback is expected to play most, if not all, of the first half in New England’s preseason matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Tom Brady is expected to play a good portion, if not all, of the first half tonight, per source. Barring some type of last-minute change in plans, as always. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 16, 2018

Brady dressed but did not play in last Thursday’s preseason-opening win over the Washington Redskins as he reportedly nursed a sore back. Backup Brian Hoyer handled the lion’s share of snaps behind center, with third-string rookie Danny Etling taking over midway through the fourth quarter.

This will be Brady’s first game action since he passed for 505 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. He chose to skip the voluntary portion of New England’s offseason program but participated in every minicamp and training camp practice.

Brady played two series in the second game of the 2017 preseason before giving way to Jimmy Garoppolo early in the second quarter. He hasn’t played the entire first half in Week 2 of the preseason since 2011.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images