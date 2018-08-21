NFL Rumors: Here’s What Adrian Peterson’s Redskins Contract Pays

Mr. Peterson certainly hasn’t gone to Washington for the money.

Adrian Peterson will earn the veteran’s minimum under terms of his one-year contract with the Washington Redskins, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Tuesday morning, citing a source.

Source: Adrian Peterson's one-year deal with the Redskins is for $1.015M, the veteran's minimum for a player of his tenure. He'll count just $630,000 against the cap as a minimum salary benefit player. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 21, 2018

Peterson, 33, joined the Redskins on Monday to reinforce their injury-ravaged backfield, but the team didn’t disclose his contract details at the time of his signing.

His Redskins move represents a fresh start for Peterson, who spent last season with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. He starred for the Minnesota Vikings between 2007 and 2016 prior to that.

Having rushed for 12,000-plus yards and earned over $98 million so far in his NFL career, per spotrac, Peterson seems more concerned with adding to his on-field legacy than he is with padding his bank account.

