NFL Rumors: Why Odell Beckham Jr. ‘s Contract Talks With Giants Stall

Odell Beckham Jr.’s standing among his peers is the burning question of his decisive summer.

The most recent contract talks between New York Giants and the star wide receiver broke down because the parties couldn’t agree on the player’s market value, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Monday citing a source. The Giants want to pay Beckham less than Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who earns an average of $16 million annually under terms of his current contract. Beckham believes he’s more valuable than Watkins, so his agent Zeke Sandhu left face-to-face meetings with the Giants last week with no agreement in place.

Antonio Brown currently is the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver, earning an average of $17 million per season. When healthy, Beckham’s production and impact dwarf Watkins’ and rivals Brown’s.

Beckham is entering the last year of his rookie contract and has publicly lobbied for a long-term extension. He’ll become a free agent after the 2018 season if he can’t agree to a new deal with the Giants.

Beckham suffered a season-ending ankle injury last October, and the Giants reportedly insisted on gauging his recovery during the offseason before starting serious contract negotiations with the 25-year-old.

He has participated in training camp and appears to be all-in with the Giants, but the team seemingly isn’t willing to show its star wideout similar faith, at least at the outset of negotiations.

