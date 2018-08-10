NFL Rumors: Why Tom Brady Didn’t Play In Patriots’ Preseason Opener

FOXBORO, Mass. — Leading up to the New England Patriots’ preseason opener against the Washington Redskins, many wondered if quarterback Tom Brady would see action Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

While Brady has taken the field for Week 1 of the preseason in the past, the 41-year-old resided on the sidelines for the entirety of the Patriots’ 26-17 victory over the Redskins. Brian Hoyer saw the bulk of the action under center for New England, while rookie signal-caller Danny Etling took some reps in the fourth quarter.

It’s doubtful anyone batted an eye at Brady’s DNP. But according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, there was a reason why the Patriots starting QB didn’t take a single snap Thursday.

According to a league source, Tom Brady didn't play in Thursday's preseason win over the Redskins because he is dealing with a sore back. The quarterback has had a lighter workload in practice over the last week. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 10, 2018

Despite the reported ailment, it’s hard to imagine Brady would have played more than a series or two against the Redskins if he were healthy. That said, it should be interesting to see how much Brady plays Aug. 24 against the Carolina Panthers, as Week 3 of the preseason typically is when teams play their starters most.

New England will play its second preseason game next Thursday when they play host for a Super Bowl LII rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports