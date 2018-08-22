NHL Rumors: Erik Karlsson Trade Talks Picking Up, Western Conference Team Likely?

Erik Karlsson has one more year left on his contract with the Ottawa Senators, and with the franchise nowhere close to being a Stanley Cup contender, his days in Canada’s capital could be numbered.

It makes sense for the Sens to trade their captain and No. 1 defenseman sooner rather than later, but could a deal get done before the 2018-19 campaign?

Here’s the latest report on the situation, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman:

There is a sense today that Erik Karlsson trade talks have picked up in the last few days. Most likely destinations appear to be Western Conference. There is also a belief VAN has stepped in to see if it is a match. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 22, 2018

The two-time Norris Trophy winner tallied 62 points (nine goals, 53 assists) in 71 games last season. He’s one of the best offensive defensemen of all-time, and has posted 60-plus points in each of his last six full seasons.

Karlsson is the type of player who could vault a playoff contender to a championship contender. He’s arguably the NHL’s best blueliner and makes a positive impact all over the ice.

As such, the price to obtain him likely will be quite high. The Senators, who are in the midst of what could be a lengthy rebuild, need to hit a home run with this trade (if one happens at all). A package of quality prospects, good draft picks and perhaps a talented young NHLer would be ideal for Ottawa.

John Tavares’ future was the biggest rumor-creating story last season, and Karlsson’s situation could dominate the headlines in a similar way during the 2018-19 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images