Nick Foles Injury: Eagles QB Leaves Preseason Game With Shoulder Strain

Nick Foles torched the New England Patriots when it mattered in Super Bowl LII.

Thursday night’s preseason rematch didn’t go the same way for the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. Foles went 3-for-9 for 44 yards and was sacked three times at Gillette Stadium before leaving the game with a shoulder strain after taking a hit from Adrian Clayborn and fumbling in the second quarter.

The #Eagles say QB Nick Foles has a shoulder strain and is questionable to return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2018

He was listed as questionable to return.

Nate Sudfeld replaced Foles at quarterback after the Super Bowl LII MVP went into the medical tent.

Foles might be needed to start Week 1 if Carson Wentz is not fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered last season, so the Eagles certainly will play it safe with the veteran quarterback.

