Nick Saban Accused Of ‘Cheating’ At Alabama By College Football Coach

Has Nick Saban cheated his way to the top of college football’s food chain?
An anonymous college football coach has accused the Alabama football boss of cheating, although the unidentified person didn’t specify what infractions Saban committed. The accusation appeared in a survey CBS’ Chip Patterson published Sunday about whom anonymous coaches consider their most overrated and underrated peers. This Saban naysayer clearly puts the six-time national champion in the “overrated” camp.
“If you had the No. 1 recruiting class in the country every year (you’d win like Nick Saban),” the rival said . He shows up at every single game with a better roster than the teams he ‘s playing. … If you count cheating and getting the best players in the country as part of running a program, he’s the best in the country. It’s like saying an NFL coach is the best coach in the league if he gets 25 first-round picks every year.”
Alabama is first in The Associated Press’ 2018 preseason Top 25 poll. Defending their College Football Playoff championship represents a big target on the backs of Crimson Tide players, and the cheating accusation the anonymous coach levied against Saban only will increase the pressure they must endure.
